NCAA has been given a 24-hour deadline by Festue Keyamo to take action on the outstanding balances on unpaid plane tickets

The airport authority is expected to take action on some airlines' unpaid air ticket balances, especially those that have suspended service in recent months

The minister lamented that passengers who had booked reservations with some airlines were experiencing difficulties receiving their money returned

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has given the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority a 24-hour deadline to act on the unpaid air ticket balances of certain airlines, particularly those that have halted flights in recent months.

At the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal's opening on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, Keyamo issued the directive, guaranteeing that travelers may file complaints in real time.

Recall that Dana Air was grounded by the NCAA for both financial and safety concerns while Azman Air halted operations due to incapacitation in August 2023.

Passengers having challenges claiming refunds

The minister expressed disappointment that certain travelers who had previously made reservations with some airlines were having trouble getting their money back, the Punch reported.

He said the airlines' antics would not be tolerated and gave the NCAA until Friday to notify the public of the actions it has taken to address the allegations.

Speaking at the event, Keyamo said,

“For the airlines that have not refunded passengers’ money, there must be a public statement by the NCAA by the end of Friday latest. Let the public know what is happening to that money. I know you have resolved that.

Let’s not pretend as if we are not hearing anything about this. People bought tickets before the airlines ran into troubled waters. What happened to their money? What plans do you have to refund them? This is part of consumer protection.

“Please, the NCAA should come out with a public statement to show what they are doing about resolving the issue.”

According to Keyamo, the Consumer Protection Portal's introduction would guarantee system efficiency and reduce complaints.

The minister praised the NCAA's leadership, particularly the Consumer Protection Directorate, for the move, but clarified that the industry's sustainability will depend on how much attention was given to the traveling public.

He said,

“The final thing that we must achieve in the sector is that the person boarding the aircraft must have good experience, must feel the change either in terms of prices, environment or experience. So, everybody is working for that final consumer, including myself. So, let it be clear that we are all Consumer Protection Officers and it’s not only for those gentlemen and ladies in uniform.

NCAA Gives Instruction to airlines

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened legal action against airline owners and operators that fly into nationally restricted regions.

The authority said it had received a letter from the national security adviser's office reporting the sighting of an unidentified aircraft flying over the presidential villa.

The letter, titled "Warning to All Operators Against Flying Into Restricted and Prohibited Areas," was addressed to operators and owners.

