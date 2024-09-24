“So Sad”: Emotional 1 Month Old Video of Rukayat Gawat Exchanging Bants With Brother, Jubril, Trends
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday night, September 24, posted an emotional video showing the late Rukayat Gawat.
In the 7-second clip taken on Thursday, August 15, at an event in Lagos, Rukayat could be seen exchanging banter with his brother, Jubril.
Jubril and Rukayat are children of popular broadcaster and Islamic presenter Rasaq Aremu Gawat, who went missing in 2017.
In the clip posted on Jubril’s verified X handle, the governor’s aide could be heard joking with his sister that he must take selfies with her "being a celebrity".
Legit.ng understands that the late singer has been laid to rest in line with Islamic rites.
See some reactions on X below:
Sally Suleiman wrote:
“So sad.”
@real_aahmad commented:
“OMG! This life? May God forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanatul Firdaus. Accept my condolences, bro.”
Hamzat Ayodele wrote:
“It's quite tough to take, but it is the will of God that we live to die someday. Condolences.”
@tajudine2013gm2 said:
“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return. Life is Vanity. RIP.”
@OgbeniNola wrote:
“Take heart. Accept my condolences.”
Gospel singer Aduke Gold dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in the gospel entertainment industry as popular singer, Aduke Ajayi, better known as Aduke Gold, passed away.
The sad news was confirmed by Gold's colleague, Esther Igbekele.
Source: Legit.ng
