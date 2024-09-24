Almira Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso's demise has been mourned by Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Lagos

According to Rhode-Viviour, the late singer is a true Lagosian whose music has touched lives across all works of life

The Labour Party chieftain then extended his sympathy and condolences to the lovers and family of Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso

Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos, has mourned the demise of Nigerian Islamic singer Almira Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso, who died on Tuesday morning, September 24.

Rhode-Vivour described the singer as a Lagos artist whose music has touched the lives of many of her music, recalling that she is the daughter of Alhaji Abdulrazak Aremu Gawat, a popular TV presenter in Lagos and wife of Morayepe.

Rhode-Viviour speaks on singer Alhaja Rukayat Gawat Photo Credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

The older Gawat reportedly went missing 12 years ago, and his daughter only celebrated her birthday barely a week before her death.

In the birthday message, which was, unfortunately, her last post on her Instagram page, Rukaya revealed that no day passed without her heart being filled with thoughts about her dad, who stood by her through the thick and thin of her life.

How Almira Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso was mourned

The former governorship candidate took to his X page to express his condolence to the family and lovers of the late singer while sending a message to the lovers and family of the late singer on Tuesday.

His tweet reads in part:

"Her beautiful voice and devotion to Islamic music touched countless hearts across Lagos and beyond. All who knew her or were moved by her music will deeply feel her loss.

"Imole, may the Almighty grant you eternal peace and admit you to Jannatul Firdaus. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of her life and the legacy of her music."

See his tweet here:

Sanwo-Olu's aide reacts to Rukayat Gawat's death

Legit.ng also reported that Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, reacted to the death of Rukayat Gawat.

Confirming the development, Sanwo-Olu's aide, Jubril Gawat, who is a relative of the deceased, shared a post on his X page on Tuesday.

