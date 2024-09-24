Rukayat Gawat, a week before her death, had penned a moving birthday message to her dad, Alhaji Rasaq Gawat, who went missing 12 years ago

In the birthday message, Rukayat Gawat, who gushed about her father, also promised to keep his legacy

The one-week-old post, which was her last, has stirred reactions from her fans as they continue to mourn her demise

Popular Islamic singer Almira Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso's sudden demise has thrown the music industry.

It gets even more emotional as her death comes barely a week after she marked her father, popular presenter and singer Alhaji Rasaq's birthday and 12 years since he went missing.

Rukayat Gawat celebrated her dad's birthday in last Instagram post. Credit: @rukayatgawat

In the birthday message, which was, unfortunately, her last post on her Instagram page, Rukaya revealed no day passed by without her heart being filled with thoughts about her dad, who stood by her all through the thick and thin of my life.

Praising her dad, Rukayat wrote,

"You taught me the way of Islam and your humility is one of it kind. You stopped at nothing to make me happy and gave me all kind of support to make sure I attain the great height relentlessly because you had the believe in me that I would make it in life. I still don't believe you are missing and I know someday you would return home hail and hearty."

"I promise to keep up the good work and continue to make you proud. Remember that I am patiently waiting for you safe return my dad,my hero and my everything," she added.

See her Rukaya Gawat's last post below:

People react to Rukayat's last post

Read some of the comments below:

crown_shadey:

"Hmmm oga oo may ur soul rest in peace…. Very respectful woman. Ur father lost In September you too September. Oba alapadupe."

ho_adegoke:

"She expected her father for 12 years, now she’s gone."

pha__ree__dhart:

"Subuhanallahi."

abdulsalamgram:

"I can’t believe this ohh."

realsaintfamous:

"Your last post is about your mourning your dad, now we are mourning you too."

mariamoduboye:

"Rest in peace Rukayat Gawat,may Allah forgive all your shortcomings so sad."

Sanwo-Olu's aide reacts to Rukayat Gawat's death

Legit.ng also reported that Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, reacted to the death of Rukayat Gawat.

Confirming the development, Sanwo-Olu's aide, Jubril Gawat, who is a relative of the deceased, shared a post on his X page on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jubril Gawat and Davido were involved in an exchange over Edo election.

