In an unfortunate turn of events, the late Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat was buried by her family hours after her death, as earlier announced

Legit.ng reported the unfortunate passing of the Islamic vocalist in the early hours today, as family and fans mourned her deeply

A video circulating the internet showed the sad moment Rukayat was being buried the Islamic way

The Nigerian Muslim community was thrown into mourning following the announcement of the death of Rukayat Gawat, a popular Islamic singer, whose remains have now been laid to rest.

Rukayat was said to have passed on to the great beyond earlier in the day on September 24, 2024, with the cause of her death unknown.

Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat has been laid to rest. Credit: @iamrukayatgawat

A video recording sighted by Legit.ng showed the burial of the singer, known for her captivating voice and music, and the crowds surrounding the area to witness the deceased's final moments.

Fans had much to say about Rukayat Gawat being buried the same day, with some commenting that the deceased might miraculously come back to life.

Unfortunately, Rukayat's final social media post was directed at celebrating her father, who had been missing for twelve years.

Fans mourn Rukayat Gawat

Read some comments below:

Sanwo-Olu’s aide reacts to Rukayat Gawat's death

An aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state was thrown into mourning following the death of a relative.

Jubril Gawat mourned the demise of Rukayat Gawat, who reportedly died on Tuesday morning, September 24.

Rukayat is famous for her captivating voice and religious music, which resonates with many Muslim communities.

