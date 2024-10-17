National Security Adviser revealed that many illicit arms used in crimes in Nigeria originated from the government

On Thursday, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, revealed that many illicit arms used to commit crimes in Nigeria belonged to the government.

He made this known at the Arms Destruction Exercise, which was organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in Abuja.

Ribadu discloses how government arms get into the hands of criminals. Photo credit: X/NuhuRibadu

He explained the reasons for this anomaly, stating that the weapons often exchange hands from corrupt security agencies to non-state actors.

In his words:

“We have to find a way of putting a stop to this. We must if we want to recover our country and live in peace and stability. The worst human being is a policeman or a soldier who will take arms from his own formations and sell it or hire it out for the bad people to come and kill his own colleagues.

“We must fight these people but also there are merchants of death and evil from outside the world. The proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons remains a major threat to our national security, exacerbating issues such as insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes,” he said.

Mr Ribadu added that the arms destruction exercise was one of the efforts to address the challenge of arms getting into the wrong hands.

Ribadu also indicated that the Nigerian government is committed to finding a lasting solution to this problem.

“All illicit arms, not only unserviceable, all illicit. Any weapon that is taken is out there that is through an illegal process. We have laws that govern ownership of small arms. If you do not follow it, it is an illegal arm and it is supposed to be destroyed completely,” he added.

Ribadu shades Buhari, speaks on insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has thrown shade on the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in 2022 and 2023 compared to the present government.

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, while speaking at a media chat in Abuja on Thursday, October 3, claimed that Nigeria is now secure compared to what it was in 2022 and 2023 during the government of Buhari.

