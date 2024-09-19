President Bola Tinubu has decided to prioritise domestic issues and will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria's delegation, delivering the national statement and engaging in key meetings

This decision comes in the wake of the recent devastating flooding in Nigeria, highlighting the President's focus on addressing urgent national challenges

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu has announced that he will not be attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York this year. Instead, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria's delegation to the global event.

President Tinubu, who recently returned from trips to China and the United Kingdom, has decided to prioritise domestic issues, particularly in the wake of the recent devastating flooding that has affected many parts of the country.

This decision is to show his commitment to addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigeria.

Vice President Shettima is set to deliver Nigeria's national statement to the General Assembly, participate in key sideline events, and engage in bilateral meetings with other world leaders.

President Tinubu Delegates UNGA 79 duties to Vice President Shettima

The high-level General Debate will take place from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.

This announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on September 19, 2024.

The full statement read thus:

“President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year. The President has thus directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria's delegation. President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country's challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

“At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria's national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings. The high-level General Debate, with the theme "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.”

