The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the distribution of 3,000 bags of 25kg rice in Lagos State under the Renewed Hope Initiative

Represented by the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Joke Sanwoolu, the initiative aims to provide relief to families amid the nation's economic challenges

The flag-off ceremony at The Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja, saw participation from various groups, including NGOs, religious organizations, and local government representatives

In a significant move aimed at alleviating the economic hardships faced by many, the First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has launched the distribution of 3,000 bags of 25kg rice to various groups and individuals in Lagos State.

This initiative is said to be part of the broader Social Investment Programme under the RHI.

Tinubu's wife distributes 3,000 bags of rice to diverse groups. Photo credit: X/@followlasg

Source: Twitter

The distribution was officially flagged off by the First Lady of Nigeria, who was represented by the First Lady of Lagos State and State Coordinator of RHI, Mrs. Joke Sanwoolu.

Lagos state sees major food outreach from First Lady

The flag-off ceremony took place at The Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja, and saw the participation of a diverse array of groups.

Attendees included representatives from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), religious groups, local government officials, people living with disabilities (PLWD), youth and women groups, among others.

This initiative is believed to show the commitment of the Renewed Hope Initiative to provide tangible support to those in need, reflecting a concerted effort to address food insecurity and economic challenges in the region.

See the statement and video below:

Lagos releases 40,000 cheap Eko rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State government has announced that Eko Rice will be available for residents during the upcoming festive season, with a commitment to release over 40,000 bags into the market before Christmas.

Oluwarotimi Fashola, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, shared this information with the press during a visit to the Lagos Rice Mill.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the rice mill located in Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State, is capable of processing 32 metric tonnes per hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng