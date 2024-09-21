The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its supporters in Edo State to closely monitor the election results to prevent any manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The PDP calls on INEC to ensure transparency by uploading all results from Polling Units to the INEC Server and declaring them at the Collation Centers

The PDP commends the resilience of Edo State voters and advises them to stay vigilant in defending their votes as they await the final results

In a press statement dated September 21, 2024, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a directive to its members and supporters in Edo State.

The party urges them to vigilantly follow the results of the Edo State governorship election from the Polling Units to the Ward, Local Government, and State Collation Centers.

PDP calls on Edo supporters to monitor election results. Photo credit: Edo election34

Source: Facebook

This measure is said to be aimed at preventing any potential manipulation or alteration by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP charges Edo supporters to defend votes

The PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all results announced at the Polling Units are transparently uploaded to the INEC Server and duly declared at the Collation Centers.

This demand is said to be in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and INEC's guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

Furthermore, PDP counselled the APC to respect the will of the people of Edo State as expressed at the Polling Units. The party commends the people of Edo State for their resilience in enforcing their will at the Polling Units despite the schemes of the APC.

It also charges them to remain alert and ready to firmly defend their votes as they await the declaration of the final result, which they believe will herald their victory.

The statement was signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

Read the full statement below:

Edo election: Deputy Governor polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the Edo governorship election 2024 concludes in many parts of the state on Saturday, September 21, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner in the polling unit of Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor.

Legit.ng reports that Shaibu's polling unit is at Ward 11 PU05 in Etsako West local government area (LGA) of Edo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng