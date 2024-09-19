Former President Muhammadu Buhari established the ministry of humanitarian affairs in 2019 to consolidate various social intervention programmes and better coordinate poverty reduction efforts

A report on Thursday, September 19, 2024, said President Tinubu may be scrapping the ministry of humanitarian affairs because he does not think there is a need for it

After assessing performance, President Tinubu is planning to rejig his cabinet as he aims to achieve his renewed hope agenda

FCT, Abuja - There are strong indications that President Bola Tinubu may scrap the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

According to The Punch in a report on Thursday, September 19, the imminent action is part of a major cabinet rejig.

Alleged scandals involving top officials of the ministry have dealt a blow to the ministry of humanitarian affairs. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Cabinet rejig: Tinubu may scrap humanitarian ministry

The exercise would also see some portfolios split and others merged into a single entity, while some ministers would be relieved of their duties.

Recall the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation was established in August 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Sadiya Umar Farouq was the pioneer minister with now-suspended Betta Edu succeeding her.

Alleged scandals involving top officials of the ministry have dealt a blow to the mission of the Nigerian government to effectively address issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians.

Farouq and Edu are currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While Farouq was questioned over an alleged N37.1 billion fraud, her successor, Edu, was suspended by President Tinubu on January 8, 2024, following widespread anger over a N585 million controversial case in her ministry.

The Punch in its new report, said sources in the presidency disclosed that the reshuffle would transcend portfolio swaps.

A source said:

“It is not just about reshuffling his cabinet. He is also going to restructure some of the ministries for effectiveness and output because the current structure in some of them is not effective."

On the timing of the reshuffle, another source disclosed that the president planned to finalise it before departing for New York, USA, to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Meanwhile, a third source confirmed that some frantic lobbying had begun as some cabinet members had been contacting their godfathers to prevail on President Tinubu in their favour.

Tinubu appoints heads for humanitarian ministry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed new heads of agencies and programmes under the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

The development was to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes.

