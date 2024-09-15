Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has strongly refuted claims that his prophecies are fake and false

Ayodele dismissed insinuations that he is deceiving and misguiding millions with an elaborate hoax hiding under the guise of Christianity

The cleric warned those mocking and castigating him as nothing more than a bogus pastor to stop

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked those calling him a fake prophet to desist forthwith.

In a recent video on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Ayodele warned those allegedly twisting his prophecies to stop.

Primate Ayodele often comments on socio-political issues in Nigeria. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

He said:

“When someone gives a prophecy, you will start saying “fake”. Me I am not bothered about what anybody is saying; that’s your own business and headache. Me, I’m too big. You are all my children, I cannot get angry with you. But you don’t understand, you are not in the spirit. You cannot understand when the spirit gives a message.”

He continued:

“Stop twisting my prophecy. Leave the prophecy. If you don’t understand, skip it. And you don’t even need to come and be criticising because you are not God. if I’m fake, leave me to God. You can’t judge me. Let fake be fake. You are not a pastor, if you are not a pastor, then do your own. Nobody is fake, you go and do the original. Then why are you coming there to complain? Let me say the mind of God. I am not apologetic to anybody.”

