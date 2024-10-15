Today, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, opened the Red Line train for business.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the train service will transport roughly 500,000 Lagos residents every day along the track

However, the governor issued a warning that disturbances or damage would not be accepted

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, launched the commercial operations of the Red Line rail today.

In a statement on Tuesday, ChannelsTV reported that Sanwo-Olu said the train service will move about 500,000 Lagosians daily on the corridor.

He said commercial operations will run from Agbado to Oyingbo, adding that the government will continue to ramp up the schedule.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the red line train project on February 29.

“Today marks the launch of commercial operations of the LMRT Red Line, kicking off passenger services from Agbado to Oyingbo,” he said.

“We’re on a mission to keep Lagos moving, and the Red Line is a key part of our vision to create a seamlessly connected city. It is also our second rail system to become operational in less than two years.

“Spanning 27 kilometers, the Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado. The train service is projected to move about 500,000 Lagosians daily as we ramp up the schedule and provide a viable means of commuting.

He added that daily passenger services will depart from Agbado at 6:00 AM, while the second train will leave Iju Station at 7:30 AM.

Make sure you have your Cowry Card ready to board.

“Just as with the Blue Line and any other public infrastructure, remember that this project belongs to all of us. Let’s treat it with the respect it deserves.”

The governor warned that vandalism or disruptions would not be tolerated.

Fare structure

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), on its X page gave details on the pricing on different zones across Lagos state.

It announced the fare structure on Monday. The fare for the entire trip from Oyingbo to Agbado is N1,500.

Key Facts To Know about Lagos red rail line

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the Lagos Red Line rail on Thursday, February 29, marking a crucial milestone in enhancing the city's transportation network.

The Red Line Rail Project, a major infrastructure initiative, is poised to enhance urban mobility in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that once fully operational, the Lagos Red Line Mass Transit rail system is anticipated to accommodate approximately 500,000 commuters daily.

