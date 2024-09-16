Senator Shehu Sani will lead a group of experts at the Abuja Social Media Summit on September 18

The event will bring together influential people from different political parties and backgrounds to talk about how social media affects Nigeria

The summit takes place amidst moves to heightened regulatory scrutiny as authorities seek to tighten controls on social media usage in the country

Abuja, FCT - Senator Shehu Sani, a former member of the Senate, will lead a panel of experts at the upcoming Abuja Social Media Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event, organised by Red Carpet Protocol, will bring together a diverse group of experts and political stakeholders to explore social media's complex and evolving role in Nigeria.

Senator Shehu Sani to lead a panel of experts at the upcoming Abuja Social Media Summit. Photo credits: Shehu Sani, Segun Showunmi

APC, PDP LP chieftains to join conversation

Legit.ng gathers that the expert panel will feature notable political and public figures, including Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dayo Isreal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader, Deju Adeyanju, a human rights activist, and Tanko Yinusa, the coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

Others include Victory Njoku, Ogenna Ekwubiri, Oj Poshearella, Sadiq Zaki, and Fatima Sanni. Nancy Ilochi, a digital communication expert, will moderate the panel discussion, while Kunle Adebanjo, anchor of Mandate 36 Radio Network, will host the event.

The summit aims to explore social media's impact on public discourse, governance, and civic engagement in Nigeria.

According to Hassie Mohammed, spokesperson for Red Carpet Protocol, the diverse group of experts will share valuable insights, fostering meaningful discussions and connections among policymakers, social media experts, and the public.

FG speaks on plan to regulate social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Bola Tinubu administration spoke on regulating social media in the country.

This was revealed during a book presentation of 'Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole,' written by Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past minister of works and housing.

Tinubu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it was high time federal lawmakers reviewed the existing regulations and improved them.

