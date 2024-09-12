Governors, Ribadu, EFCC Chairman, Other Leaders to Discuss Impact of Social Media in Nigeria
- Some state governors, including Babagana Zulum of Borno state, are expected to attend the Abuja Social Media Summit 2024, scheduled for September 18
- The summit will feature notable speakers, including governors, the EFCC chairman, the Inspector General of Police, and others
- The event comes amid the authorities' several moves to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria
Abuja, FCT—Prominent Nigerian leaders are expected to discuss the role of social media in fostering national development, governance, and security at the forthcoming Abuja Social Media Summit 2024.
The event, scheduled for September 18 at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja, will feature notable speakers including:
- Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state
- Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state
- Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state
- Olanipekun Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
- Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police
- Prof. Udenta Udenta, renowned academic and social media expert
Summit to focus on governance, economy, security
Legit.ng gathers that the summit will explore how social media can drive national progress, with leaders sharing insights on its impact on governance, economic growth, and security.
"We are thrilled to have such a distinguished lineup of speakers for the Abuja Social Media Summit 2024. This event promises to be a groundbreaking platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration on the critical role of social media in shaping national development," said Hassie Mohammed, one of the organisers.
The summit is expected to bring together industry professionals, policymakers, and the public for an engaging discussion on using social media to promote positive societal change.
FG speaks on plan to regulate social media
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bola Tinubu administration spoke on regulating social media in the country.
This was revealed during a book presentation of 'Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole,' written by Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past minister of works and housing.
Tinubu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it was high time federal lawmakers reviewed the existing regulations and improved them.
Source: Legit.ng
