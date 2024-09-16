The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has reopened its verification portal, allowing nurses and midwives to submit their verification requests online once again

This move comes after significant disruptions caused by the portal’s sudden deactivation in February, which affected many Nigerian healthcare professionals working abroad

The reopening follows concerted efforts by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and interventions from the House of Representatives

Our investigation on Saturday revealed that the portal is now accepting verification requests. The portal was confirmed to have been reopened on Friday.

Upon checking, the portal displayed a message: “Good news, verification requests are back online. Please note that expiration dates on renewal applications will now be calculated from the application date.”

Anthony Ijeoma from Nursingworld Nigeria also confirmed the reopening, praising the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) for their efforts in making this possible. He commended the NMCN for responding to the needs of nurses both within and outside Nigeria, PUNCH reports.

Earlier this year, the sudden deactivation of the portal in February caused significant issues for Nigerian nurses and midwives working abroad. Many found themselves in breach of visa conditions and employment laws due to the lack of necessary verification, with some being forced to return to Nigeria.

On February 7, the NMCN issued new guidelines for certificate verification, requiring nurses and midwives to have at least two years of post-qualification experience and letters of good standing from their employers and training institutions. This led to widespread protests and petitions from various state councils and chapters of NANNM, demanding the withdrawal of the new guidelines.

The House of Representatives intervened on February 27, urging the NMCN to halt the implementation of the revised guidelines. The professionals argued that the council's actions were an attempt to restrict their opportunities abroad, possibly linked to the Federal Government's efforts to curb the emigration of health workers.

On Friday, NANNM called on the Federal Government to urgently address their demands, which include reopening the verification portal, paying salaries of NMCN staff, constituting the board, and creating a special salary structure for nurses or reviewing their professional allowances.

