Omoyele Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate in Nigeria, was detained on Sunday morning, September 15

Sowore was quizzed upon arriving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos

Legit.ng gathered that the activist was interrogated by law enforcement agents before being released

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has been released by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Legit.ng gathered that Sowore was momentarily detained at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) upon his arrival from the USA where his family lives.

Omoyele Sowore has been released after brief detention in Lagos. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The 53-year-old activist said his passport was initially seized but was returned to him.

Sowore wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, September 15:

"Detained by the @NigerianImmigration, my international passport confiscated.

"I had just arrived in Nigeria from the USA to the MMIA in Lagos; upon reaching Nigerian Immigration, my passport was seized, and they told me they had orders to detain me.

"This is not unexpected because I have always known that It is part of the broader clampdown by the fascist @officialAbat regime on dissent and their fear of the upcoming #FearlessINOctober revolt.

"In case this becomes another prolonged and protracted detention, I urge our citizens to ensure they all stop tyranny by all means acceptable and necessary, by engaging in the planned series of direct actions slated for October 1st and beyond."

14 minutes after his tweet above, he posted another update:

"I have just been released by the Nigerian Immigrationafter a brief detention and my passport released back to me."

Legit.ng reports that before his arrest, Sowore's supporters waited at the airport for his arrival.

This is amid fears that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) will arrest him for leading the 'End Bad Governance' in Nigeria protest in August which authorities were averse to.

Already, Sowore is mobilising support for another 'nationwide' protest slated for October.

More to read about Omoyele Sowore

Sowore’s family reacts as Nigeria discontinues charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore's family expressed delight with the discontinuance of their son's case.

Barrister Allen Sowore, Omoyele's brother, who spoke on behalf of the family, told Legit.ng that the development is "a milestone in Nigeria's jurisprudence".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng