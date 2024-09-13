Famous Lagos Socialite Wanted by NDLEA Behind 4 Cocaine Shipments to Saudi Arabia, Qatar Arrested
- Suleiman Ganiu Aremu, a Lagos socialite wanted by NDLEA for masterminding the shipment of cocaine to countries in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Qatar) has finally been arrested
- Femi Babafemi, director, media and advocacy of the NDLEA, confirmed the arrest in a statement released to the press on Friday
- The agency also revealed how Abdullahi Olarenwaju Ramon, who is a brother to Suleiman was involved in the drug trafficking operation
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted drug baron named Suleiman Aremu (also known as Barryshine).
The agency stated that Aremu, who is the managing director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd, had been on its watchlist for two years over alleged involvement in four failed attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar via Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, between 2022 and 2024.
NDLEA made this disclosure in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Friday, September 13.
The statement read:
“His name first appeared on 13 November 2022, when a female passenger on a Qatar Airways flight to Saudi Arabia, Alhaja Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika, was arrested at the MMIA in possession of 400 grams of cocaine, concealed inside female footwear.
“An investigation later revealed that one Abdullahi Ramon, the brother of Suleiman, hired the arrested drug courier. Further information emerged that the flight tickets and other travel expenses of the suspect were financed by Alhaji Suleiman Ganiu Aremu.”
NDLEA clarifies position on alleged drug tests for Kano Chairmanship contenders
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDLEA in Kano state clarified that reports of 20 chairmanship candidates testing positive for drugs are inaccurate.
The agency confirms 20 candidates tested positive, but the results are not specific to any particular seat or political party.
The NDLEA urges the public to await the official release of test results to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.
