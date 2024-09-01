Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said a wanted ex-beauty queen, Aderinoye Queen Christmas has finally surrendered to the agency after hiding for eight months.

Legit.ng recalls that NDLEA declared Aderinoye wanted in January after she escaped from her residence at Oral Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Aderinoye claimed she has been hiding in Akure Ondo state since January Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

The NDLEA said Aderinoye surrendered to the Lagos Command after about eight months in hiding.

The Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, September 1 via the agency's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria.

“The suspect who claimed she has been hiding in Akure Ondo state since January when she escaped arrest in Lekki Lagos however surrendered to the Agency on Wednesday 28th August.”

NDLEA operatives raided her apartment on Wednesday 24th January following credible intelligence.

Babafemi said the suspect, who was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation deals in illicit substances.

Court sends popular drug baron to prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted and sentenced Okenwa Chris Nzewi, a drug baron, to four years imprisonment with an option of an N4 million fine.

A statement by the NDELA indicated that the court also granted a permanent forfeiture of a multi-million-naira mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki, Lagos, to the federal government.

The NDLEA said Nzewi used the mansion as a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

