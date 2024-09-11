At least 20 local government election aspirants in Kano State have tested positive for drugs, including codeine and cann'abis, according to the NDLEA

All flagged candidates are from the ruling NNPP, with drug screenings still ongoing

The NDLEA's findings come as Kano prepares for its local elections, set for October 26

At least 20 aspirants for the upcoming local government elections in Kano State have tested positive for drugs, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency reported that the candidates, all from the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), failed drug tests involving substances such as codeine, ca'nnabis, and benzodiazepines.

Abubakar Idris Ahmad, the NDLEA commander in Kano, disclosed the findings during a press briefing on Tuesday. "So far, 20 aspirants presented to us by the ruling party have tested positive for multiple drugs, and the exercise is still ongoing," Ahmad stated.

The drugs detected in the tests include opioids like codeine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the active compound in cann'abis — benzodiazepines, and nicotine. Ahmad noted that while nicotine was detected in several candidates, it remains up to the electoral commission to determine if the substance should be treated as disqualifying.

“No female aspirant has tested positive so far,” he added, indicating that all those flagged in the initial rounds of testing were men.

The NDLEA’s drug screening is part of the verification process required for political aspirants before the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) finalizes the list of candidates for the elections. The local government polls, scheduled for October 26, will fill 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions across the state.

The NDLEA’s revelation follows a visit from KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi, and his commissioners to the NDLEA office on Monday, highlighting the agency’s role in ensuring the integrity of the candidate pool.

So far, only the NNPP has submitted its candidates for screening, with other parties expected to follow as the election date approaches.

