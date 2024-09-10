The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has been closed indefinitely after devastating floods hit Borno State’s capital, displacing thousands and damaging properties

The flood, caused by the collapse of the Alau Dam, prompted university management to halt all activities and evacuate staff and students for safety

Borno State authorities have called for immediate evacuations near riverbanks, as the flooding has led to the incursion of dangerous wildlife into residential areas

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has been shut down indefinitely following a catastrophic flood that has inundated much of Borno State’s capital, Maiduguri.

The university’s management, in a statement released on Tuesday by its registrar, Ahmad A. Lawan, announced the closure as an emergency response to the disaster.

University of Maiduguri shuts down due to devastating Borno flood disaster. Photo credit: X/UNIMAID

Source: Twitter

“This is to inform all staff and students that, in view of the devastating flood disaster affecting Maiduguri and its environment, the university management is hereby suspending all lectures and closing offices temporarily with immediate effect until the situation improves,” the statement read.

The decision aims to safeguard students and staff while assessing the extent of the damage. The university’s management expressed sympathy to those affected and prayed for the prevention of future disasters.

UNIMAID closes as flood destroys house

The flooding has been attributed to the collapse of the Alau Dam, which had reportedly been at full capacity for over a week. This failure triggered a deluge that forced thousands of Maiduguri residents to flee their homes. The dam’s last major collapse occurred in 1994, leading to extensive flooding across the city.

In an early Tuesday statement, Borno State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, urged immediate evacuations for residents living near riverbanks to mitigate further risks.

In a related development, the Borno Museum Park raised alarms over the incursion of dangerous wildlife into residential areas, a consequence of the flood. Ali Abatcha Don Best, the park’s general manager, disclosed that over 80% of the park’s animals had perished, and residents should remain vigilant.

This latest disaster shows the vulnerability of Maiduguri and the need for urgent infrastructural and environmental interventions to prevent future occurrences.

Borno Govt sends urgent warning to residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Borno State government has issued a warning to residents about the presence of crocodiles, snakes, and other dangerous animals that were washed into communities by the recent flooding in Maiduguri.

Many people have been forced to leave their homes as floodwaters, triggered by the collapse of the Alau Dam.

Source: Legit.ng