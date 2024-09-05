The government is acting to lessen the amount of hazardous cargo that is frequently imported

The Nigerian authorities implemented strict emergency protocols following the discovery of multiple illegal shipments

Commodities valued at N4.7 billion were found, including 562,600 bottles of 100ml cough medicine with codeine

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The government is taking steps to reduce the frequent importation of dangerous cargo, according to Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi.

Customs' comptroller general voiced worry about the increasing threat from weapons and other harmful goods being imported. Photo Credit: FG, Frank Bienewald

Source: Getty Images

The Comptroller-General instituted stringent emergency protocols in response to the discovery of several unlawful shipments, including weapons and medications, at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

He voiced worry about the growing threat that comes from weapons and other harmful goods being repeatedly imported into the nation via the port.

Adeniyi said, highlighting efforts to boost legitimate trade,

“Earlier today, I joined numerous stakeholders to take a significant step towards the cause of trade facilitation through the inauguration of upgraded facilities provided by the West Africa Container Terminal, Onne.

“I cannot help but call your attention to a grave concern... the repeated incidents of national security breaches unfolding in Onne Port.”

Adeniyi called the state of affairs depressing, pointing out that the port had turned into a hub for illegal and dangerous cargo, putting public health and national security at serious risk.

On display at the press conference were twelve containers seized by the Customs Service.

“Seizures on Display: One (1) x 40-feet container: Containing 4,800 pairs of military/paramilitary camouflage rain boots and 67,320 pairs of various rubber footwear, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N923,040,000.”

More items discovered

A total of N4.7 billion worth of goods, including 562,600 bottles of 100ml cough syrup with codeine, were discovered inside three more crates.

Adeniyi added that other drugs and goods valued at more than N17.4 billion were taken out of three further containers, according to a Punch report.

He assured Nigerians of continued efforts to protect national security.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with other security agencies, will bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found complicit in these crimes against our nation.”

Customs clarifies rice import via land borders

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has verified that only paddy rice is affected by the new fiscal actions on food imports.

The Nigerian government continues to impose restrictions on the importation of rice through land borders throughout this period.

During his examination of the Apapa port, Adewale Adeniyi, the comptroller-general of Customs, revealed this.

