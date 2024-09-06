At least 180,300 and 53 vehicles have been returned to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Friday, September 6

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the Canadians were victims of cybercrimes by Nigerians

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, narrated how the money and cars were recovered from the fraudsters

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned stolen $180,300 and 53 vehicles to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the items were fraudulently taken by some Nigerians from Canadian citizens.

Olukoyede stated this while speaking at the signing ceremony for the return of the recovered vehicles and funds on Friday, September 6, The Punch reports.

He added that the Canadians were victims of cybercrimes and recovering and returning the assets reinforced the EFCC’s commitment to fighting financial crimes.

He disclosed that $164,000 was taken from Bogomas Elena, while one Sandra Butler was defrauded of $16,300.

“In total, 53 vehicles were recovered on behalf of the victims. In one instance, $164,000 was taken from Elena, and $16,300 was also recovered. These will be handed over to the Canadian police to return to the victims.”

The RCMP was represented by Nasser Sadiou, its Regional Officer, and Robert Aboumitiri, First Secretary, Deputy High Commission of Canada, Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Olukoyede said the stolen vehicles were tracked to various car stands and nine were tracked to customs port, where they were awaiting clearance.

How EFCC recovered stolen Canadian money, cars

The Zonal Director of the Lagos Directorate, Micheal Wetkas, said Bogomas’ case was a romance scam where the fraudster used the proceeds to purchase real estate in Lagos.

Wetkas said the property was traced, confiscated, and the assets returned.

“It was a joint operation between us and Canadian police officers. This collaboration led to the recovery of the 53 vehicles handed over today. Among them, nine were tracked from a vessel transporting them abroad back to Nigeria. That is the brief story behind the operation.”

EFCC arrests "young billionaire’ over alleged internet fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC arrested 35-year-old Hyginus Nkwocha in Abuja for alleged internet fraud and money laundering, branding him a 'young billionaire'.

Luxury items seized from Nkwocha include high-end smartphones, gold jewellery, and luxury cars, alongside properties in Abuja and Lagos.

The EFCC confirmed that Nkwocha will face charges once investigations are finalized, marking part of their ongoing crackdown on cybercrime and financial fraud in Nigeria

