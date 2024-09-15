ActionAid has expressed strong dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's government, demanding complete transparency in the fuel pricing mechanism

The organisation urged the government to prioritise investment in Nigeria’s local refineries as a sustainable solution to the fuel crisis

ActionAid also called for broader economic reforms to stabilise the naira, reduce inflation, and diversify the economy

FCT, Abuja - In response to the recent fuel price hikes, ActionAid Nigeria has expressed strong dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's administration, calling for total transparency in the fuel pricing mechanism.

The organisation insists that without clear accountability, millions of Nigerians will continue to suffer from deepening poverty.

ActionAid sends message to Tinubu regarding fuel hike Photo credit: @ActionAidNG/Nurphotos

Source: UGC

Demands for transparency in fuel pricing

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, ActionAid, condemned the opaque nature of fuel pricing and import processes.

The organisation called for the Federal Government to provide a transparent breakdown of fuel imports, refining, and distribution costs to ensure accountability.

Mamedu stated:

"We demand the establishment of an independent committee to monitor fuel pricing and ensure transparency.

"This committee must include representatives from civil society, the private sector, and government agencies.

"The lack of clarity surrounding fuel imports has created distrust, and it is time the government comes clean."

Calls for investment in refineries

ActionAid also urged the government to invest in Nigeria’s local refineries as a long-term solution to the fuel crisis rather than relying on imports.

The organisation stressed that vulnerable citizens and small businesses should be shielded from the devastating impact of rising fuel prices.

Mamedu emphasised:

"The Federal Government must prioritize the welfare of Nigerian citizens over revenue generation.

"We are calling for a comprehensive plan to be provided within 48 hours to support those most affected by this hike. This plan must include targeted support for vulnerable citizens and small businesses."

Comprehensive economic reforms needed

In addition to addressing the fuel crisis, ActionAid called for broader economic reforms to stabilise the naira and reduce inflation.

The organisation recommended specific actions to diversify the economy and increase foreign exchange earnings with transparent targets and timelines.

Mamedu added:

"The government must implement a comprehensive economic reform plan as soon as possible, including measures to diversify the economy, increase foreign exchange earnings, and stabilize the naira.

"Regular updates on progress are essential to build trust with the citizens."

Fuel hike: Borno residents turn to bicycles, horses

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a sudden change has swept through the streets of Borno State as residents seek alternative transportation methods in response to the rising fuel cost.

The economic strain of the price hike has become increasingly evident, with many individuals opting to leave their vehicles behind in favour of more affordable options.

Maiduguri, the state capital, has witnessed a notable transformation. Due to the economic situation, its once-congested roads have given way to a more serene and peaceful atmosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng