The Dangote Group, led by billionaire Aliko Dangote, has been praised for its support for host communities in Nigeria, particularly during economic hardship

Three community groups commended the company for its philanthropic efforts, including the distribution of over 1 million bags of rice and various empowerment programs

The groups urged other organisations to emulate Dangote's example and pledged their support for the company's continued efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians

Nigeria's foremost billionaire, Aliko Dangote, and his firm, Dangote Group, have been commended for their unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and support of host communities, particularly during the current period of economic hardship.

Three community groups - Obajana Development and Peace Club, Benue Youth Alliance for Good Governance, and Lekki Development Initiative - issued a joint press statement to express their profound appreciation and commendation to the company.

Billionaire Aliko Dangote participated in a panel session at The Economist Nigeria Summit in 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: George Osodi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The groups praised the Dangote Group for its dedication to enhancing the lives of Nigerians through its various subsidiaries and philanthropic efforts, including the Dangote Foundation, which has reportedly contributed over $100 million to charitable causes in Nigeria and Africa over the past four years.

Groups highlight Dangote's recent initiatives

The statement signed by Omeiza Adeiza, Jimi Odusote and Terser Tiza, highlighted recent initiatives by the company, including the distribution of over 1 million bags of rice to host communities, a novel internship scheme for students, and various empowerment programs, such as skill acquisition, scholarship, and farming techniques training.

"Recently, the Aliko Dangote Foundation distributed over 1 million bags of rice across host communities and beyond, providing succour to many families affected by the current economic hardship. This gesture is a clear demonstration of the company's empathy and concern for the welfare of Nigerians," the statement partly read.

The groups urged other organisations to emulate the Dangote Group's example and pledged their support to the company in its quest to make Nigeria a better place for everyone.

The statement described the Dangote Group as a shining example of corporate responsibility and philanthropy in Nigeria, looking forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the company.

Dangote reclaims title as Africa's richest man

Meanwhile, Dangote has reclaimed his title as Africa's richest man, overtaking South African billionaire Johan Rupert.

According to the latest Bloomberg data, the wealth of the chairman of the Dangote Group currently stands at $13.2 billion, just ahead of Rupert's net worth, which has declined to $13.1 billion.

This change restores Dangote's at the top of Africa's wealthiest list after losing it to Rupert in August 2024. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index currently ranks Dangote as the 159th richest person in the world, four places ahead of Rupert, positioned at 163rd.

