The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, or NUPENG, has promised to defend and safeguard the Dangote Refinery against "economic saboteurs" by using all of the resources at its disposal.

This was stated in a letter of congratulations from NUPENG's General Secretary, Comrade Labi Olawale, on the start of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production at the Dangote Refinery.

The production of PMS was hailed as a historic and landmark achievement in a letter seen by newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. It was addressed to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/CEO of Dangote Group.

It partially reads,

"This day has been long anticipated and awaited with bated breath and prayers not only by Nigerians but by the entire Continent of Africa."

“We are very proud of you, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, you are a man with uncommon courage and determination. You have dared to dream and thread where no mortal has ever done.

“This remarkable achievement at the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery and petrochemical plant is a testament to your unwavering commitment, innovation, and excellence in the energy sector.

“We recognise the immense efforts and dedication that have gone into making this vision a reality. The successful production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at this state-of-the-art facility not only marks a significant milestone for Dangote Refinery but also represents a monumental step forward for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic growth.

It added that Aliko Dangote's visionary leadership and unwavering pursuit of excellence were crucial to accomplishing this goal.

The letter stated that NUPENG is enthusiastic about the opportunities this development will bring in terms of employment for Nigerians, socioeconomic prosperity, and the enormous growth of our beloved country.

“And we are also not unmindful of the plots and schemes of sworn enemies of the masses and nation’s economic saboteurs to derail the wheels of progress of this wonderful trailblazing train, but as NUPENG, we pledge to make available all our might and resources to defend and protect this beautiful African pride.

Devakumar disclosed on Monday, September 2, 2024, that the $19 billion refinery had begun a petrol production test run and would begin flowing into the tanks.

