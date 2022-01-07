Bello Turji, a notorious bandit has reportedly relocated to a safer environment within Zamfara state

Turji and his men left their enclave in Fakai forest located in Shinkafi local government area of the state to another one

Thi is coming amid fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force destroying camps of bandits in multiple raids across the region

Zamfara - Following intense military operations, a notorious bandit operating in the northwest region, Bello Turji has reportedly relocated from Zamfara state.

Daily Trust reports the terror kingpin and his men, who were displaced by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force in Fakai forest, Shinkafi local government area, are now moving southwards of Zamfara.

Bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, has fled his hideout in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: UGC

Sources said the armed gangs have been spotted setting tents in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area of the state, Sahara Reporters added.

The source said:

“We believe Turji and his boys were invited by Shehu Bayade to that forest. This is because in their own thinking, making the vast forest their abode would make their detection by NAF aircraft harder unlike where they had left."

It was gathered that some foot soldiers had erected thatched huts in an area inside the forest, while others moved on motorbikes.

Notorious kidnap lord releases over 50 abducted victims

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a notorious and highly wanted kidnapper in Zamfara state released 53 people who had been under his captivity for a long time.

Bello Turji made the release weeks after he had written a letter to the Shinkafi Emirate Council stating his willingness to turn a new leaf.

Turji in his letter had said that he was willing to lay down his arms and embrace peace as warned by the state governor.

2 notorious bandit leaders, others killed as military raids Zamfara forest

Meanwhile, two wanted bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Ruga, were killed in a forest in Zamfara state, by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The notorious criminals met their end during an air raid by security agencies. The NAF operatives under Operation Hadarin Daji, acted on credible intelligence.

The bandits' enclaves at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of the state were bombarded on Friday night, December 31, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng