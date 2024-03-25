The Defence Headquarters has opened up on its plans to further deal with terrorist financiers in Nigeria

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed that the names and photos of the the wanted persons would be submitted to embassies and airports in the country

Buba noted that the assistance of relevant agencies in the country would be sought to ensure that the wanted insurgents and terrorists were apprehended

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it would place the banner it used to declare over 90 terrorists operating in some geopolitical zones wanted in some strategic locations.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has vowed to deal with 97 persons, allegedly being behind violent crimes in the country. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The DHQ, through the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known in an interview with The Punch on Saturday, March 23.

Buba said their names and other details would be available in locations such as embassies and airports.

Meanwhile, Buba had earlier declared the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa and 96 other persons wanted.

Among those declared wanted included the notorious bandit leader terrorizing Zamfara, Bello Turji, who had wrecked havocs in the Northwest regions of the country.

Who is Simon Ekpa?

The Finland-based Simon Ekpa is the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and also the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in exile.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, while appearing before the House of Representatives in November 2023 had described Ekpa as a menace to Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Trust, Buba noted that DHQ will work with relevant agencies in the country to ensure that the wanted insurgents and terrorists are apprehended.

On Saturday, Buba said:

“Yes, the DHQ will work with other security agencies to arrest those declared wanted.

“Also, this list will be submitted to airports and embassies to help apprehend them.”

Buba stated further that the move will make it easy to recognise and arrest the wanted suspects, urging citizens to cooperate with the military.

"How we rescued Kaduna schoolchildren," DHQ reveals

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced the successful rescue of 137 individuals abducted from the Kuriga community in Chikun LGA, Kaduna state.

The schoolchildren who were taken in Kaduna were found and liberated in Zamfara state.

The military authority said the abducted persons were rescued in Zamfara, another north-west state in Nigeria. The statement added that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes in the state.

Source: Legit.ng