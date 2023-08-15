Nigerian prosecutors have extradited two siblings over sexual extortion on behalf of the United States

Two brothers, Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi, were indicted for sexual extortion by a Lagos court in May 2023

The Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, announced the extradition of the two brothers to the US

Michigan, United States - Two Nigerian siblings, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, have been extradited to the United States of America to face prosecution for sex*ally extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the USA.

According to US Attorney’s office, Mark Totten, the Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, disclosed this on Sunday, August 13.

Nigerian siblings extradited to the US Photo Credit: Maria Ude Nwachi

The two Nigerians were indicted by a Lagos court in May 2023.

Samuel was also charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Michigan.

DeMay was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2022.

Totten said:

“Sextortion is a horrible crime. To those who commit these crimes: we will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you.”

“I am extremely pleased with how swiftly extradition efforts moved forward and am grateful to the FBI and our Nigerian law enforcement partners for their unyielding work to secure justice in this international sexual exploitation investigation.”

How Nigerian siblings were extradited to the United States

The Ogoshi brothers were arrested in January 2023 at the request of the United States.

According to the statement, Nigerian authorities also managed the extradition proceeding of the brothers to the US.

Honourable Justice B.F.M. Nyako, on July 20, ordered both Ogoshis to be extracted to face their indictment charges.

The Solicitor-General of the Nigerian Federation, B.E. Jedy Agba, on August 3 signed the final surrender order authorising the USA to take the Ogoshis to West Michigan.

