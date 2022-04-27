The United State of America with the help of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the extradition of a wire fraudster

Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State gave the verdict to extradite the suspect known as Adedunmola Gbadegesin

Adedunmola Gbadegesin is expected to bag 20 years imprisonment if found guilty of the charges levelled against him by the U.S government

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finalized the process to extradite a Nigerian known as Adedunmola Gbadegesin to the United State of America for allegedly defrauding an American lady of $148,000.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC via its official social media page, the United States had filed a request to extradite Gbadegesin who is wanted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Adedunmola Gbadegesin was on Monday, April 26 extradited to the United States where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Photo Credit: (@officialEFCC)

Gbadegesin’s extradition was carried out on Tuesday, April 26.

Gbadegesin to bag 20 years imprisonment

Legit.ng gathered that the Gbadegesin’s action may earn him 20 years imprisonment as it contravenes the Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h).

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21 under the supervision of Justice D.E Osiagor sanctioned the extradition based on criminal charges bordering on a romance scam, wire fraud, and money laundering.

