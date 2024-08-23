The EFCC has arrested 35-year-old Hyginus Nkwocha in Abuja for alleged internet fraud and money laundering, branding him a 'young billionaire'

Luxury items seized from Nkwocha include high-end smartphones, gold jewellery, and luxury cars, alongside properties in Abuja and Lagos

The EFCC confirmed that Nkwocha will face charges once investigations are finalized, marking part of their ongoing crackdown on cybercrime and financial fraud in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ezra Ukanwa has over 5 years of experience covering political events, aviation, civil service, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody Hyginus Nkwocha, a 35-year-old man, in Abuja on charges of alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Nkwocha, who has been dubbed a 'young billionaire,' was arrested at Ever Green Estate, located behind Millennium Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence reports linking him to fraudulent activities online and financial crimes.

EFCC arrests Abuja internet fraudster Photo credit: @officialefcc

Source: Twitter

EFCC seizes assets of Nkwocha

During the operation, the EFCC seized several luxury items from Nkwocha, including $2,200 in cash, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a MacBook, various gold jewelry pieces, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Mustang car.

The commission also confiscated properties associated with Nkwocha, including units at Cookies Court 2, Ocean Palm Estate, Ajah, Lagos; Unit C8, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja; and Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State, Vanguard reported.

Nkwocha's arrest and the seizure of these assets are part of the EFCC's ongoing efforts to combat internet fraud and money laundering in Nigeria, TheCable reported.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC,

"The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the completion of the investigation."

EFCC Unveils Strategy to Arrest Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it was working to bring former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello to justice.

Bello has been charged with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion, allegedly diverted from the state treasury.

EFCC's head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that the commission is focused on resolving Bello's case, noting that Bello has become a fugitive and cannot appear in public without being arrested.

Source: Legit.ng