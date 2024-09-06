The North West Agenda for Peace (NOWAP) has reacted to the relocation of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to the region

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive measures to flush out banditry from the northwest region

NOWAP added that the move demonstrates President Tinubu’s concern for the security situation in the region

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his proactive measures in addressing the escalating security challenges in the northwest region.

The North West Agenda for Peace (NOWAP) also hailed Tinubu’s directive to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to relocate to the region.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president of the group, Comrade Abba Gana Abba, Secretary General Usman Abubakar, and made available to Legit.ng.

The group said the presence of the Minister and security chiefs in the region attests to Tinubu's commitment to flush out terrorism and banditry.

“We are encouraged by the Minister's assurance to the troops of the President's support in crushing bandits across the country. The President's commitment to providing all necessary resources to the troops is a clear indication of his dedication to ending the security challenges in the region.”

The group urged President Tinubu to do his best to fish out the sponsors of banditry and other forms of insecurity within the region.

According to the group, it will help to address the root causes of the problem and bring lasting peace to the region.

NOWAP added that Matawalle's presence will significantly improve security in the region.

"Firstly, it will boost the morale of the troops, who will feel supported and motivated to intensify their efforts against the bandits. Secondly, it will enable the security agencies to develop a more effective strategy to tackle the security challenges, with the Minister and security chiefs providing guidance and oversight. Finally, it will demonstrate to the bandits and terrorists that the government is committed to ending their reign of terror, and that they will be brought to justice."

