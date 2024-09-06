There is a new twist to the legal battle between former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele and the federal government

Emefiele, during a recent court session, challenged the EFCC and the court's decision to forfeit his assets to the federal government

Emefiele's legal team, led by Mr. Olalekan Ojo, has filed an interlocutory injunction application to stop further proceedings while they contest the forfeiture

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has filed applications to challenge the court's forfeiture of his assets to the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, is being probed by the EFCC and was ordered to forfeit his assets to FG. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Emefiele to forfeit $2.04m, 7 landed properties, 2 shares

Recall that Emefiele was ordered to temporarily withdraw forfeiture of $2,045,000 linked to him.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court gave the order, adding that the money was suspected to be proceed of funds.

The court also ordered the temporary forfeiture of seven landed properties and shares belonging to the former CBN governor, following an ex parte application argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Justice Aluko directed the EFCC to publish a forfeiture notice in a national newspaper within 14 days, to allow interested parties to come forward and explain why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

Emefiele files suit against EFCC over assets forfeiture

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, September 5, EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, confirmed compliance with the court’s orders.

Speaking further, she stated that the forfeiture notice was published on August 28, 2024, in The Punch newspaper.

The lawyer also acknowledged receiving two applications from Emefiele’s counsel but said they were not yet ready for hearing.

She, however, requested an adjournment to enable her respond to the applications.

In response, Emefiele’s counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), who led A. Labi-Lawal, urged the court to prioritise his client’s interlocutory application, which seeks to halt further forfeiture proceedings.

After listening to all counsel, Justice Dipeolu adjourned the matter to September 12, for hearing of all applications, Channels TV reported.

