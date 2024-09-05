Ondo State Police Command has arrested Ajegba Joseph, a hunter, for allegedly attempting to murder a rival he found with his girlfriend in Ikun-Akoko

The suspect, armed with an unlicensed single-barrel gun, shot the victim in the leg upon discovering him in bed with his girlfriend

The victim is currently recuperating in the hospital, while Joseph awaits charges as the investigation continues

In a dramatic turn of events, the Ondo State Police Command has apprehended Ajegba Joseph, a 38-year-old hunter, for allegedly attempting to murder a rival at his girlfriend's residence in Ikun-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area.

The incident, which has shocked the local community, occurred when Joseph discovered his girlfriend in bed with another man, also a hunter.

Hunter arrested for attempted murder in Ondo. Photo credit: Livinus via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abayomi Oladipupo, the suspect was arrested last month after the victim reported the incident.

Hunter shoots rival in leg at girlfriend’s house

"A case of attempted murder was reported to the police. The victim went to his friend, a woman who is a divorcee, in her house. One Ajegba Joseph, a hunter, aged 38 years, who is also having an affair with the woman, went to visit her on the same day in possession of an unlicensed single-barrel gun," Oladipupo stated.

The suspect, upon seeing the victim with the woman through the window, allegedly shot him in the leg. The police quickly intervened, rescuing the victim and recovering the weapon. The victim is currently recuperating in the hospital.

In a confession, Joseph expressed his anger and disappointment upon finding his colleague with his girlfriend. "I went out hunting after I had taken some bottles of beer, but I ran out of cartridges. I wanted to return to the house of my girlfriend to sleep there. When I got there, I saw the door locked. I now went to the window and I opened it and saw a co-hunter sleeping with my girlfriend. That was why I shot the gun in my hand," he explained.

Source: Legit.ng