The NNPP's governorship flag-bearer in Cross Rivers state in the 2023 elections, Wilfred Bonse, has landed in police net

The politician was arrested in connection with a security breach and financial fraud at a cryptocurrency firm, Patricia

Bonse allegedly conspired with three others to launder the sum of N50 million that originated from the fraudulent diversion of N607 million from Patricia

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian police authorities have confirmed the arrest of Wilfred Bonse and three other suspects involved in the cybercrime perpetrated against Patricia Technologies scammed to the tune of N607 million.

Cross River politician allegedly involved in N607 million fraud lands in police net

The Force disclosed that the case revolves around criminal conspiracy, unauthorised computer, network data modification, and the illicit diversion of over N200 million, The Guardian reported.

The NPF in a statement issued by its public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect received the funds with his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.

According to Olumuyiwa, Patricia Technologies had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to report the alleged breach of its crypto-currency trading platform, Patricia in 2022.

The scam resulted in loss of funds belonging to depositors and led to the suspension of the platform to curtail further compromise of depositors’ funds.

The Force PRO noted that the investigation so far revealed a criminal conspiracy and the unlawful diversion of funds totaling over N607 million belonging to the petitioner, Patricia, The Cable report added.

Who is Wilfred Bonse?

Meanwhile, Wilfred Bonse, is a former Cross River gubernatorial candidate, who contested for the position of the state governor in the 2023 elections on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He was arrested by the police in relation to the security breach and financial fraud experienced by Patricia, a cryptocurrency company.

