At least two persons have lost their lives in a building collapse at Nomansland in Fagge local government area of Kano state

Two other persons were rescued alive from the building collapse and are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital

The building, which is located close to the waterway collapsed amidst a heavy downpour on Thursday, September 5

Kano state - A two-storey building has collapsed and killed two persons at Nomansland in Fagge local government area of Kano state.

It was gathered that two others were rescued alive after the building collapsed around 2am on Thursday, September 5.

The building collapsed around 2am on Thursday amidst a heavy downpour

According to Daily Trust, the building collapsed amidst a heavy downpour and overflow of the waterway which affected the building located close to the waterway.

The Kano State Fire Service spokesperson, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the tragic incident.

Abdullahi said the two rescued persons had been taken to the hospital, adding that the rescue operation continued.

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency had earlier said that 31 persons were killed and 5,280 houses destroyed by flooding in the state.

This is coming a few days after a one-storey building collapsed and killed a 35-year-old woman, Balarabe Tijjani, and injured her two children in the Makwarari quarters in Kano metropolis on Friday, August 30, The Punch reports.

The building reportedly collapsed following a downpour in the area which lasted for many hours from Thursday night through Friday morning.

