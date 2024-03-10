An unknown number of persons have been reportedly trapped after the collapse of a five-storey building which was under construction at Basden Street, Fegge, the Onitsha commercial city in Anambra.

It was learnt that the building was to serve commercial purposes when completed. It collapsed on Sunday morning, March 10, when construction workers were on the last floor of the building.

According to The Punch, an excavation was immediately moved to the scene of the incident for the immediate evacuation of the rubbles and possible rescue operation of the victims who were possibly trapped.

It was not yet ascertained the cause of the collapse, but a source closer to the scene said one person had been rescued as the rescue operations continued at the place of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng