FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized the recent surge in fuel prices across Nigeria.

The PDP also described it as a "brutal assault" on the country's citizens.

The opposition party, in a statement shared on X, on Wednesday, September 4, in the wake of an increased fuel price, expressed deep concern over the hike, which has seen the pump price of fuel soar to over N1,000 per litre in several regions, The Punch reported.

The PDP pointedly warned that the move could spark widespread unrest.

"A Recipe for Crisis," PDP speaks

The statement, signed by PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, condemned the fuel price increase, calling it "thoughtless" and accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of being "insensitive" to the plight of Nigerians.

The PDP said:

"The thoughtless increase in fuel price, especially at this time, is a huge recipe for crisis as Nigerians cannot bear its worsening effect on the suffocating economic hardship which they currently face under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration."

PDP: How Tinubu's govt is pushing Nigerians to the wall

The PDP further alleged that the APC government, through its "secretive and corrupt administration" of the petroleum sector, is deliberately pushing Nigerians to the brink.

The PDP noted:

"The secretive and corrupt administration of the petroleum sector and persistent increase in fuel price under the Tinubu administration without due regard to the well-being of the people is akin to pushing Nigerians to the wall and daring them to do their worst."

Calls for reversal and accountability

The PDP called on President Tinubu to immediately reverse the fuel price hike and review other "life-discounting and suffocating" policies of his administration, Vanguard reported.

The party emphasized that with proper management of resources, the price of petrol should not exceed N250 per liter in Nigeria.

The opposition said:

"Our party restates that with a deft, transparent, and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage, and national refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N250 per liter in Nigeria."

The PDP also questioned the government's transparency, particularly in light of reports that it is secretly paying N5.4 trillion in fuel subsidies for 2024, despite its claims of a free market economy.

PDP described Nigeria as "A nation in peril"

Highlighting the dire economic situation, the PDP noted that over 150 million Nigerians have fallen below the poverty line under the APC government, with businesses collapsing and inflation and unemployment rates skyrocketing.

The party warned that the continued rise in fuel prices would only exacerbate these issues, driving the nation further into crisis.

