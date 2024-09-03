An officer lost his life as unknown gunmen attacked the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Anambra state

According to reports making the rounds on Tuesday, the hoodlums, in large numbers, invaded the police facility in the morning and threw explosives at the police facility

The spokesperson for the Anambra state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

Gunmen suspected to be secessionists have attacked the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, killing one police corporal.

Gunmen attacked a police station in Anambra on Tuesday morning, killed an officer. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

According to reports, the police corporal was killed, while others sustained varying degrees of injury, in the incident which occurred in the wee hours on Tuesday, September 3.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source disclosed that the hoodlums also attacked the Oba Civic Centre.

Meanwhile, the reason for the attack was unknown, but it coincided with a declaration by a secessionist leader, Simon Ekpa, who called for a month-long hostility against government establishments in the South-East, starting from August 28, 2024.

Anambra police confirm attack

Anambra state police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He noted that a joint security force comprising the Nigerian Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and other agencies are currently conducting a joint operation in Oba and its environs, The Sun newspaper reported.

He said the suspected armed secessionist group shot sporadically and threw petrol bombs, causing fires in some offices and the civic centre.

The PPRO’s statement read in part:

”The Police-led Joint Security Force comprising the Army, Navy, Civil defence and other security agencies are currently in a joint on-slaught operation within Oba and its environments.

“Unfortunately, a police corporal who was fatally wounded paid the supreme price, while the fire was put out with the help of other police officers on duty and the Joint Security responding team.”

