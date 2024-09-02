Global site navigation

Nigeria

President Tinubu Congratulates Shettima On 58th Birthday

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, celebrated his 58th birthday on Monday, September 2
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Shettima for the enthusiasm and affability he brings to governance
  • Tinubu thanks Shettima for his support and wishes him robust health and renewed strength in his service to the nation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Vice-President Kashim Shettima, GCON, on his 58th birthday.

Tinubu commended Shettima for the enthusiasm, vigour, and affability he brings to governance.

Tinubu congratulates Shettima on 58th Birthday
Tinubu describes Shettima as quintessential administrator, orator Photo credit: @officialSKSM
Source: Facebook

The President thanks for his support and wishes him robust health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.

Opposition parties react amid reports Tinubu may sack ministers, details emerge

This was contained in a statement shared by the Presidency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident on Monday, September 2.

“President Bola Tinubu joins family, friends, and members of the executive arm of government to celebrate the quintessential administrator, orator, and bibliophile on this special occasion.”

Shettima’s Profile

Shettima is an academic, accomplished banking professional, raconteur, and leader.

He was Borno state governor for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

The accomplished banker also served as a senator representing Borno Central from 2019 to 2023.

JUST IN: Presidency breaks silence on alleged rift between Tinubu, Shettima

Presidency speaks on alleged Tinubu, Shettima's rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some persons said there is a rift between President Tinubu and his lieutenant, Shettima, and that the vice president has been stripped of his roles.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima was sworn in alongside Tinubu as Nigeria's new leaders on May 29, 2023, in the nation's capital, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday morning, September 2, 2024, the presidency addressed rife speculations of friction between both APC chieftains

Source: Legit.ng

