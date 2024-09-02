The University of Ibadan has ordered students to vacate hostels amid ongoing protests over a recent fee hike

The decision follows the approval of increased school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session, sparking unrest among students

A three-week break has been granted to allow students time to complete their registration and arrange for fee payments

The University of Ibadan (UI) has directed students to vacate their hostels following ongoing protests sparked by the recent approval of increased school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The directive was issued through an internal memorandum released on Saturday, mandating students to leave the halls of residence by 2 pm.

The protests, which began on Thursday, were triggered by the governing council's decision to hike school fees, leading to widespread unrest among the student body.

Reason for UNIBADAN three week break explained

In response to the escalating situation, the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, provided clarity on the decision to evict students.

"There is an increase in school fees. The management met with the leadership of the students’ union and they pleaded for time to be able to pay their school fees," Olapegba explained. "So, it was mutually agreed that the school must proceed on break for three weeks for the students to be able to complete their registration."

The three-week break is intended to allow students sufficient time to arrange for the payment of the newly approved fees and complete their registration process.

The university administration hopes this period will help ease tensions and provide a resolution to the ongoing protests.

As the situation develops, students and faculty alike are awaiting further updates from the university management.

Concerns over 750% fee hike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that condemnation has continued to greet the new fee regime announced by the management of the University of Ibadan (UI), in which new students are to pay between N230,000 and N412,000, a huge leap from the N64, 600 new students paid in 2023.

Students who spoke to Legit.ng described the new fee regime as not only outrageous but inconsiderate of the economic situation in Nigeria.

