The University of Ibadan has announced a three-week break for all students following protests over a tuition fee hike

Students must vacate the campus by 2 p.m. on August 31, 2024, with classes resuming on September 23, 2024

The break aims to provide students time to complete their online registration and prepare for upcoming exams

In a decisive move, the University of Ibadan has mandated a three-week break for all students following a series of protests against a recent tuition fee hike.

The directive, issued by the institution’s registrar, G. O. Saliu, requires students to vacate the campus by 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The protests, which began on Friday, saw students boycotting lectures in response to the Governing Council’s approval of increased fees.

The unrest prompted an emergency meeting between the university’s management and the student union leaders, culminating in the decision to temporarily close the university.

In a circular dated August 30, 2024, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the senate, approved the break to allow students ample time to complete their online registration. The break is scheduled from August 31 to September 20, 2024, with hostels reopening at noon on September 20. The first semester examinations for the 2023/2024 academic session will commence on September 23, 2024.

The registrar emphasised that the portal for fee payment and course registration would not reopen after September 20, and students who fail to register appropriately will be barred from taking their exams.

“All students are to vacate the University campus latest by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024,” Saliu stated, urging strict compliance with the directive.

