The Nigerian government's decision to restrict secondary school students under 18 from taking school certificate exams has been met with criticism

Some, including Ogoegbunam Kingdom, described the policy as "very bad" and warned of societal consequences.

However, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has expressed support for the government's decision, citing the need for students' physical and mental development before taking critical exams

Abuja, FCT - A recent decision by the Nigerian government to enforce the policy restricting secondary school students under the age of 18 from taking school certificate exams has been met with fierce criticism from some quarters.

Ogoegbunam Kingdom, director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, described the policy as "very bad" and called for its reversal or the establishment of mechanisms to cushion its effects.

The Nigerian government's move to enforce the policy restricting secondary school students under the age of 18 from taking WAEC/NECO exams has been fiercely criticised. Photo credit: @Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

Policy may keep students idle - Kingdom

Kingdom cited the Holy Bible, saying "an idle man is a devil's workshop," and expressed concerns about the increasing number of redundant youth in the country.

He warned that keeping students at home until they turn 18 could lead to various societal, environmental, and economic consequences.

Kingdom calls for youth programmes to mitigate effects

Nevertheless, Kingdom suggested that the government should establish youth programs to train and engage students, keeping them busy and preparing them for the future.

He proposed setting up trade businesses in schools, which would enable students to earn money and avoid becoming a menace to society.

"This will not only keep them busy but will prepare them for the future, they can set up trade businesses in their various schools and make money for themselves without becoming a menace to the society," Kingdom told Legit.ng.

Read more about 18-year-old limit for WAEC, NECO exams

18-year-old limit: PTA backs government decision

In contrast, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has expressed support for the government's decision, citing the need to ensure students' physical and mental development before subjecting them to the pressures of critical exams.

“I expressed my support for the education policy. The minister is not introducing a new policy; it has always been part of the education system. When students sit for WASSCE or NECO at 18 years old, they have reached an age of maturity," the national president of the PTA said.

Source: Legit.ng