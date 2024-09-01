Why FG Should Reverse 18-Year-Old Age Limit for WAEC, NECO Exams
- The Nigerian government's decision to restrict secondary school students under 18 from taking school certificate exams has been met with criticism
- Some, including Ogoegbunam Kingdom, described the policy as "very bad" and warned of societal consequences.
- However, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has expressed support for the government's decision, citing the need for students' physical and mental development before taking critical exams
Abuja, FCT - A recent decision by the Nigerian government to enforce the policy restricting secondary school students under the age of 18 from taking school certificate exams has been met with fierce criticism from some quarters.
Ogoegbunam Kingdom, director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, described the policy as "very bad" and called for its reversal or the establishment of mechanisms to cushion its effects.
Policy may keep students idle - Kingdom
Kingdom cited the Holy Bible, saying "an idle man is a devil's workshop," and expressed concerns about the increasing number of redundant youth in the country.
He warned that keeping students at home until they turn 18 could lead to various societal, environmental, and economic consequences.
Kingdom calls for youth programmes to mitigate effects
Nevertheless, Kingdom suggested that the government should establish youth programs to train and engage students, keeping them busy and preparing them for the future.
He proposed setting up trade businesses in schools, which would enable students to earn money and avoid becoming a menace to society.
"This will not only keep them busy but will prepare them for the future, they can set up trade businesses in their various schools and make money for themselves without becoming a menace to the society," Kingdom told Legit.ng.
Read more about 18-year-old limit for WAEC, NECO exams
- WAEC, NECO: Atiku Reacts To Tinubu's Govt Policy on Age Limit for Tertiary Education Admission
- Nigerian Govt Told to Suspend New Policy of 18 Year Age Limit for WAEC, NECO
- Why Pupils Below 17 Can't Take WASSCE, NECO Exams, Education Minister Explains
18-year-old limit: PTA backs government decision
In contrast, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has expressed support for the government's decision, citing the need to ensure students' physical and mental development before subjecting them to the pressures of critical exams.
“I expressed my support for the education policy. The minister is not introducing a new policy; it has always been part of the education system. When students sit for WASSCE or NECO at 18 years old, they have reached an age of maturity," the national president of the PTA said.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.