"Family Heritage": Nigerians Explode Over Seyi Tinubu’s Presence at Kekere-Ekun Swearing-in
- Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the presence of Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun
- Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday, August 23, at the State House in Abuja
- Nigerians, reacting to the viral photo of Seyi Tinubu said it as a sign of political favoritism or the beginning of a family political dynasty
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerians have voiced their displeasure over the presence of Seyi, President Bola Tinubu’s first son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.
Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 23rd CJN at 11:40 am on Friday, August 23, at the State House's Council Chamber in Abuja, pending her confirmation by the Senate.
She succeeded Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Thursday, August 21, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.
However, a photo of the president’s son attending the event went viral on Monday, August 26, sparking online criticism and raising questions about his presence at a ceremony typically reserved for cabinet members and senior government officials, as reported by Punch.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A user who tweets with #Beta Countri said:
“Please, I want to ask Nigerians, what exactly is the portfolio of Seyi Tinubu in this government that he is allowed in the front at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria?”
On X.com, #Ayemojubar who tweets anonymously said:
“What is Seyi Tinubu doing at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria?”
One IbukunOluwa, who tweets with the handle #Hybikay07 wrote:
“He is learning the Process…Once him papa comot… He will enter… greatest Political Family Heritage.. Una never sees anything,”
Kekere Ekun opens up on agenda after swearing
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, a Nigerian jurist and justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who is presently serving as the acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) has highlighted her agenda.
Kekere-Ekun disclosed her plan in an interview with the media after she was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, August 23.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944