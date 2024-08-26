Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the presence of Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday, August 23, at the State House in Abuja

Nigerians, reacting to the viral photo of Seyi Tinubu said it as a sign of political favoritism or the beginning of a family political dynasty

Nigerians have voiced their displeasure over the presence of Seyi, President Bola Tinubu’s first son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 23rd CJN at 11:40 am on Friday, August 23, at the State House's Council Chamber in Abuja, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Photo credit: @HNA_Nigeria/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

She succeeded Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Thursday, August 21, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

However, a photo of the president’s son attending the event went viral on Monday, August 26, sparking online criticism and raising questions about his presence at a ceremony typically reserved for cabinet members and senior government officials, as reported by Punch.

A user who tweets with #Beta Countri said:

“Please, I want to ask Nigerians, what exactly is the portfolio of Seyi Tinubu in this government that he is allowed in the front at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria?”

On X.com, #Ayemojubar who tweets anonymously said:

“What is Seyi Tinubu doing at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria?”

One IbukunOluwa, who tweets with the handle #Hybikay07 wrote:

“He is learning the Process…Once him papa comot… He will enter… greatest Political Family Heritage.. Una never sees anything,”

