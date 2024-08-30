Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Tens of angry followers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi'ites, have protested against the alleged forceful removal of members' hijabs at the Nigeria Police Force (NPF's) headquarters in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the protesters are mainly women.

Nigeria's government had accused the Shia group of being an enemy of the state.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, August 30, Fatimah Ibraheem, identified as the spokesperson of the demonstrators, criticised the security operatives.

According to her, "hijab is our religion, culture, and right; and the abuse of hijab is more painful to us than shelling of live ammunition on us."

Ibraheem said:

"We came here to tell them (police operatives) that we all condemn what they did. We want all the Muslims around the world to consider this issue.

"Hijab is a commandment of Allah, the creator of earth and heaven.

Legit.ng reports that the latest demonstration comes four days after a controversial procession in the Nigerian capital city.

Operatives of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command on Sunday, August 25, cracked down on Shi'ites in Abuja during a procession.

Dozens of people from various areas in the FCT undertook the Arbaeen trek, an event Shiites said is intended to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The mourners said they cannot make the annual pilgrimage to Imam Hussain's Shrine in Karbala in Iraq, but the procession has allowed them to 'express sorrow for his martyrdom and to participate in the struggle for justice and freedom against oppression'.

According to eyewitnesses, the police used teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

Subsequently, some IMN members set fire to at least police vehicles. Police officers were also killed.

Snapshot of IMN

Formed about four decades ago, IMN is led by Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, a Kaduna-born Islamic scholar.

The IMN views itself as a government, and Sheikh Zakzaky as the only legitimate source of authority in Nigeria.

It does not recognise the authority of the Nigerian government and views its leaders - both Muslims and Christians - as corrupt and ungodly.

It has well-organised branches and administrative structures in most of Nigeria's 36 states to give it the semblance of a government.

Shiite leader bags PhD from Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Tehran, Iran, honoured Sheikh El-Zakzaky with an honorary doctorate.

The award ceremony took place at a convocation organised by the university and was confirmed by IMN's Dr Fatima Ismaeel Hassan.

