The last may not have been heard of the legal tussle between the Kaduna state government and Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

Authorities in the state government have hinted that the El-Rufai-led administration will file fresh charges against the religious leader

The case against El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat had earlier been dismissed by a Kaduna state High Court

Kaduna - The Kaduna state government on Thursday, July 29 announced that it has filed further charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before a Federal High Court.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the government said it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of the court that let El-Zakzaky and his spouse go.

The lead prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, stated that there was no doubt that the government would appeal the case.

IMN leader, wife moved to Abuja

While the Kaduna state government prepares for another legal battle, El-Zakzaky and his wife have been flown to the Nigerian capital, Abuja for medical attention.

Accompanied by family members and well-wishers, the couple arrived at the Kaduna International Airport at 8:30 am on Thursday, July 29 where they boarded a chartered flight to the Federal Capital Territory.

Family thanks Nigerians, the international community, media, lawyers

Meanwhile, the family of El-Zakzaky has expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians, the International Community, his lawyers and the media.

A statement by El-Zakzaky’s only surviving son, Mohammed Ibrahim El-Zakzaky described as heroes, those who marched daily in Abuja for five years to force the authorities to release the IMN leader.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were thrown out by a court in Kaduna state.

The court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada ruled that the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence against them.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have been standing trial for four years on an eight-count charge.

Earlier in the day, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force were on red alert around the area and premises of the Kaduna state high court.

The couple were brought to the court chambers by operatives of the Nigerian correctional Service on Wednesday, July 28.

The area was cordoned off by security agents with vehicular movements restricted miles away from the court.

