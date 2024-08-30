The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), known as Shiites, has condemned the alleged forceful removal of Hijabs by police officers in Abuja

In a statement by Maryam Sani on behalf of the IMN Sisters Forum, the group expressed outrage

The IMN staged nationwide protests in response, urging police authorities to respect religious and cultural practices

FCT, Abuja - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites, has condemned the alleged forceful removal of Hijab by police officers in Abuja, describing it as a grave religious abuse and blasphemy.

This was contained in a statement by Maryam Sani, on behalf of the IMN Sisters Forum.

The incident involved Muslim women in detention who were allegedly forced to remove their Hijab, a religious headscarf.

Shi'ites kick against religious violence

The group threatened:

The statement denounced the act as a violation of religious freedom and cultural sensitivity.

“We will publicise this abuse to the public (within and outside the country) and also challenge it in the court of law."

This comes after a one-minute, twenty-one-second video taken within the premises of the FCT Police Command, which was shared in a WhatsApp group of the police community in the FCT went viral on social media showing how the police forcefully removed the Hijab of Muslim sisters, while in police detention.

Sani claimed the Muslim Sisters were arrested during the 2024 Abuja Arba’een Symbolic Trek.

Speaking on the significance of hijab, the group in the statement read:

“Hijab is our religion, culture, and right, and the abuse of Hijab is more painful to us than the shelling of live ammunition on us.

"We will not take this abuse lightly. Certainly, an abuse to Hijab is not just an abuse to the people arrested but to the Muslims and the religion of Islam.

Shi'ites allege abuse of religion

Addressing the implication of removal of the hijab, the group said:

“Verily, the leadership of the police is fully aware of the sanctity of Hijab to Muslims; they just decided to deliberately abuse our religion.

"First, we condemn the forceful removal of Muslim sisters’ Hijab and consider it an abuse to Muslims and blasphemy to Islam.”

The organisation added that if it is assumed that the perpetrators are not Muslims, it will not believe that during their education, from home training and childhood upbringing at family level through University education and in-service training, they have never learnt how to respect people’s religion and culture.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Movement in another round of protest on Friday urged the police authorities to respect people’s religion and culture.

The nationwide protest took place in various cities across the country such as Abuja, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zaria, Yobe, Gombe,Bauchi, Jos, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger among other.

