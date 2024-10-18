An angry mob has beaten a motorcycle thief, John Udoh, to death at Atoyo Okeigbo community, Aruba Sagamu in Ogun state

Aruba Sagamu, Ogun state - A motorcycle thief, John Udoh, was beaten to death by an angry mob, and another, Peter Ubong, was critically injured at Atoyo Okeigbo community, Aruba Sagamu in Ogun state.

The incident happened when Udoh and Ubong, members of a five-man gang attacked one Emeka Ruben stealing his motorcycle valued at N1.2m in the early hours of Friday, October 18.

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said Ruben alerted the youths who arrested the suspects and beat them severely, leading to the death of Udoh.

As reported by The Punch, Odutola made this known in a statement.

Udoh was confirmed dead at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu while Ubong is in critical condition.

According to the statement, the suspects confessed that they were part of a five-member group.

Three other members of the gang escaped with the stolen motorcycle.

They disclosed that they were responsible for the theft of 15 solar streetlights previously stolen from the community, as well as two other motorcycles.

“Meanwhile, three others, named Adaka, Stephen and Jerssy, managed to flee with the stolen motorcycle. The arrested duo confessed that they were part of a five-member group responsible for the theft of fifteen solar streetlights previously stolen from the community, as well as two other motorcycles."

