The Lagos state government staff quarter building in the Ogba area of the state was engulfed in a fire incident on Friday morning, August 30

According to the state's emergency response team, LASEMA, the incident happened at about 5 am and was traced to an electricity surge in the children's room

There was no death casualty in the incident, while LASEMA and other emergency teams were working to curtail the fire

A fire incident occurred at the Lagos State Government Staff Quarters on Odunsanmi Street, Ogba, Lagos State, around 2:20 am on Friday, August 30.

The fire affected one of the two-bedroom flats in Block 21. A preliminary investigation by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed that it started due to an electrical surge in the children's room.

Damages caused by Lagos fire incident

Reports have it that the fire completely destroyed the children's bedroom, resulting in significant property damage worth millions of naira.

Emergency responders, including LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigerian Police, quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing any loss of life or injuries.

As of 5 am, government emergency personnel were still working to bring the situation under control, and occupants were educated on the proper use of electric appliances to prevent similar incidents.

LASEMA speaks on Lagos fire outbreak

Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, the LASEMA's permanent secretary, in an interview with journalists, said:

"The prompt and coordinated efforts of the Agency's LRT, NPF, and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service ensured the fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

"Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were sustained in the incident.

"Also, victims and other occupants were enlightened on the proper use of electric appliances. "

Fire incidents have recently been on the rise in Lagos, with the government taking several measures to curtail the surge.

