Following the invitation of the National Labour Congress (NLC) president, the Secretary-General of the union, Emmanuel Ugboaja, has reaffirmed the union's commitment to peaceful and lawful protests.

The invitation sparked concerns about the union's activities and their adherence to legal frameworks.

Speaking on Thursday, the Secretary-General emphasised the union's long-standing history of non-violence. "Has any shop ever been broken into during our nationwide protests? Since 1978, we have had over a hundred rallies, and no such thing has ever happened. No union leader has also ever gone into exile. We are fully committed to addressing our concerns and will not bend to their tune," he stated.

The NLC, established in 1978, has been a pivotal force in advocating for workers' rights in Nigeria. The union has organised numerous protests and strikes, often addressing issues such as wage increases, labor conditions, and government policies.

What NLC Secretary-General Said

Despite the occasional tension with authorities, the NLC has maintained a reputation for conducting peaceful demonstrations.

The recent invitation of the union president came after a series of protests against the government's economic policies. The Secretary-General's remarks aimed to reassure the public and the authorities of the union's peaceful intentions.

Shortly after his speech, the union leader, who had been invited by the police for questioning, was released. The release was seen as a positive step towards de-escalating the situation and fostering dialogue between the union and the government.

Source: Legit.ng