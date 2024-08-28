The federal government and ASUU leaders are meeting to ensure Nigerian institutions are not shut down by the union

ASUU had issued a fresh strike notice to the government following unresolved issues of its members as well as unmet key demands

However, on Wednesday, August 28, ASUU leaders and the FG's team held a meeting but adjourned it, to review progress made in reaching the decisions reached, even as they were evasive on issues addressed during the nearly two-hour meeting

The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have scheduled a follow-up meeting for September 6, 2024.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, made this known at the end of a meeting with the union leadership on Wednesday, August 28, at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Why ASUU threatened to embark on strike

Recall that ASUU had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to meet its outstanding demands or they will embark on strike.

ASUU President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said failure to meet their demands before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum would result in the shutdown of academic activities in the country.

ASUU’s demands include improvements in welfare and university funding and halting the proliferation of universities nationwide.

In response to ASUU’s ultimatum, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, noted that most of the issues of contention dated as far back as 1981, The Punch reported.

He, however, said letters of invitation had been sent to the leadership of the Union and other organisations and that their grievance was being attended to.

The Minister further appealed to ASUU to be considerate and open-minded in their approach at the negotiation table so that the interests of all parties would be properly represented.

ASUU takes final decision on strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has maintained that a strike is not imminent if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government implements the agreements reached in the next two weeks.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU, disclosed this on Monday, July 8, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

